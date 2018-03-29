English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anna Hazare Ends Fast, Says Will Come Back in 6 Months if Demands are Not Met
Anna Hazare said that he was giving the government six months time till August to come good on its assurance and warned that his protest will again begin in September if the demands were not met.
File photo of social activist Anna Hazare in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday ended his six-day fast at Ramlila Maidan here, saying he has been assured by the government that
appointments of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states would be made soon.
Hazare said that he was giving the government six months time till August to come good on its assurance and warned that his protest will again begin in September if the demands were not met.
The 80-year-old anti-corruption activist's demands include appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, and giving better prices to the farmers for their yield.
"They (government) have assured us that they will make the appointments as soon as possible. I will see till August and we will begin again in September. It should be done within a time frame. ((Though Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Devendra) Fadnavis has said that it will not even take six months, we will see," Hazare said.
"Sarkar aur janta alag nahi hoti...sarkar ka kaam hai janta ki bhalai, desh ki bhalai...aese andolan ki naubat nahi aani chahiye (the government and the public are not separate. The government's job is to do what is good for the people and the country. Things should not come to such a pass that protests are needed)," he said.
Meanwhile, a man hurled a shoe towards the stage where Hazare, Fadnavis and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present, but it was unclear as to whom it was aimed at.
The attacker was whisked away by the police.
Hazare lost over five kg weight during the fast, his aide Datta Awari had claimed earlier.
Also Watch
appointments of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states would be made soon.
Hazare said that he was giving the government six months time till August to come good on its assurance and warned that his protest will again begin in September if the demands were not met.
The 80-year-old anti-corruption activist's demands include appointment of Lokpal at the Centre and Lokayuktas in the states, and giving better prices to the farmers for their yield.
"They (government) have assured us that they will make the appointments as soon as possible. I will see till August and we will begin again in September. It should be done within a time frame. ((Though Maharashtra) Chief Minister (Devendra) Fadnavis has said that it will not even take six months, we will see," Hazare said.
"Sarkar aur janta alag nahi hoti...sarkar ka kaam hai janta ki bhalai, desh ki bhalai...aese andolan ki naubat nahi aani chahiye (the government and the public are not separate. The government's job is to do what is good for the people and the country. Things should not come to such a pass that protests are needed)," he said.
Meanwhile, a man hurled a shoe towards the stage where Hazare, Fadnavis and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were present, but it was unclear as to whom it was aimed at.
The attacker was whisked away by the police.
Hazare lost over five kg weight during the fast, his aide Datta Awari had claimed earlier.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
'God's Own Country' Advertised on London Buses
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Epicentre Plus: 'Operation Hot Pursuit' The Inside Details
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Hardy Sandhu Unplugged | Singing, Dancing and Life Lessons, All in a Selfie Interview
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data
- The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 Looks Even More Devastating Than the First One; Watch Trailer
- Toyota and Suzuki Announce Partnership, To Exchange Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Corolla
- Akshay Kumar Posts a Selfie With Suniel Shetty; Twitter Demands Hera Pheri 3
- Toyota Yaris Official Bookings to Open on April 22, Launch on May 18