English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anna Hazare Puts Off Proposed Hunger Strike, Says Govt Has Shown 'Ray of Hope'
The 81-year-old anti-corruption crusader, however, warned that he would launch the protest on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, if the government failed to fulfil his demands.
File photo of social activist Anna Hazare. (AP Photo)
Loading...
Ralegan Siddhi (Maharashtra): Social activist Anna Hazare Tuesday put off his proposed hunger strike over various demands including appointment of Lokpal, saying the government had taken certain steps that had shown a "ray of hope".
The 81-year-old anti-corruption crusader, however, warned that he would launch the protest on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, if the government failed to fulfil his demands.
Hazare had earlier said he would launch his agitation here in Maharashtra from Tuesday, marking the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that the government had not kept its word of taking "positive steps" as regards his demands after his protest at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi in March.
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, who reached out to Hazare on behalf of the Centre and the state government, said the government had discussed in detail the demands raised by the activist and fulfilled the key points, as he urged the latter to call off the protest.
"Some things seem to be on the plus side. The government has taken some steps towards (appointment of) Lokpal, Lokayukta and (declared) one-and-a-half times rates for farmers' produce...we see a ray of hope. Hence, I have decided to put off the protest (for now)," Hazare told reporters here.
He said though there was a "ray of hope", certain issues he had flagged remained unresolved.
"Today is Gandhiji's birth anniversary and January 30 is his death anniversary. In case the issues remain unresolved, I would launch the protest on Gandhiji's death anniversary...and it would be a nationwide protest," Hazare said.
Besides the appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta, Hazare has been demanding constitutional status for the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).
He has also pitched for turning the CACP into an autonomous body.
Hazare has been demanding a fair price for the dairy farmers and implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.
After his protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had acted as an emissary of the Centre and said the NDA government had taken "positive decisions" in response to the activist's demands.
The Swaminathan Commission was formed in 2004 to identify the problems of the farmers across the country and suggest solutions to those. It submitted five reports between December 2004 and October 2006, suggesting various steps to improve the agrarian situation.
Hazare, the face of the Lokpal movement, went on a 12-day hunger strike earlier in 2011.
He had later launched a fast, which had garnered a huge support across the country. The then UPA government had later passed the Lokpal bill.
The 81-year-old anti-corruption crusader, however, warned that he would launch the protest on January 30, the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, if the government failed to fulfil his demands.
Hazare had earlier said he would launch his agitation here in Maharashtra from Tuesday, marking the 149th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, alleging that the government had not kept its word of taking "positive steps" as regards his demands after his protest at the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi in March.
Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan, who reached out to Hazare on behalf of the Centre and the state government, said the government had discussed in detail the demands raised by the activist and fulfilled the key points, as he urged the latter to call off the protest.
"Some things seem to be on the plus side. The government has taken some steps towards (appointment of) Lokpal, Lokayukta and (declared) one-and-a-half times rates for farmers' produce...we see a ray of hope. Hence, I have decided to put off the protest (for now)," Hazare told reporters here.
He said though there was a "ray of hope", certain issues he had flagged remained unresolved.
"Today is Gandhiji's birth anniversary and January 30 is his death anniversary. In case the issues remain unresolved, I would launch the protest on Gandhiji's death anniversary...and it would be a nationwide protest," Hazare said.
Besides the appointments of Lokpal and Lokayukta, Hazare has been demanding constitutional status for the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP).
He has also pitched for turning the CACP into an autonomous body.
Hazare has been demanding a fair price for the dairy farmers and implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission.
After his protest at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in March, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had acted as an emissary of the Centre and said the NDA government had taken "positive decisions" in response to the activist's demands.
The Swaminathan Commission was formed in 2004 to identify the problems of the farmers across the country and suggest solutions to those. It submitted five reports between December 2004 and October 2006, suggesting various steps to improve the agrarian situation.
Hazare, the face of the Lokpal movement, went on a 12-day hunger strike earlier in 2011.
He had later launched a fast, which had garnered a huge support across the country. The then UPA government had later passed the Lokpal bill.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
-
Monday 01 October , 2018
Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Monday 01 October , 2018 ‘We Can Be Shot Anytime’: Kashmir’s Gay Rights Activist Fights a Tough Battle
Monday 01 October , 2018 Indonesia Hit By Deadly Earthquake, Triggers Tsunami
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian and Ruby Rose Are the Most 'Dangerous Celebrities' Online
- Kapil Sharma Set to Make Comeback with New Film, Akshay Kumar Wishes Luck
- Brazilian Club Corinthians Unveils New Kit as a Tribute to Ayrton Senna
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix and Amazon Prime This Week
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...