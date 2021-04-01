Anna Nagar Candidate List: Key Contests in Anna Nagar Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Anna Nagar Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Anna Nagar seat is part of the Chennai central Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Mohan M.K. of DMK won from this seat beating Gokulaindira S of ADMK by a margin of 1,086 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Gokula Indira S of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Arivazhagan V.K. of INC by a margin of 36,590 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai central Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Anna Nagar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Anna Nagar constituency are: S. Gokula Indira of AIADMK, M. K. Mohan of DMK, K. N. Gunasekaran of AMMK, Dr. V. Ponraj of MNM, Shankar of NTK