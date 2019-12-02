Anna University and Madras University Postpone Semester Exams Ahead of Heavy Rain Forecast

Amidst reports about the heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu, many schools and colleges in Chennai and nearby areas have shut. To add, both Madras and Anna University have announced to postpone their semester exams, scheduled to be conducted in December 2 (Monday).

An official release from the Anna university registrar clarified, “The examinations scheduled for the university departments and affiliated colleges of Anna University on December 2, 2019 are postponed. The new date of examinations will be announced later.”

According to the news agency ANI, a day's holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in a few regions in Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai regions have shut their schools for a day. Holiday has also been declared in Puducherry schools.

Madras University, which has also postponed its semester exams in view of heavy rain, has also issued an official release. “The exams scheduled for Monday is postponed due to rain. We will announce the dates later,” an official from University of Madras told The Times of India.

Meanwhile, the state government and disaster relief teams are prepping themselves to counter the heavy rains on Monday. These focus on the need of better disaster preparedness programs.

