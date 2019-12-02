Anna University and Madras University Postpone Semester Exams Ahead of Heavy Rain Forecast
Meanwhile, the state government and disaster relief teams are prepping themselves to counter the heavy rains on Monday. These focus on the need of better disaster preparedness programs.
Anna University.
Amidst reports about the heavy rain forecast in Tamil Nadu, many schools and colleges in Chennai and nearby areas have shut. To add, both Madras and Anna University have announced to postpone their semester exams, scheduled to be conducted in December 2 (Monday).
An official release from the Anna university registrar clarified, “The examinations scheduled for the university departments and affiliated colleges of Anna University on December 2, 2019 are postponed. The new date of examinations will be announced later.”
According to the news agency ANI, a day's holiday has been declared in schools and colleges in a few regions in Tamil Nadu. These include Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram. Meanwhile, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore and Chennai regions have shut their schools for a day. Holiday has also been declared in Puducherry schools.
Madras University, which has also postponed its semester exams in view of heavy rain, has also issued an official release. “The exams scheduled for Monday is postponed due to rain. We will announce the dates later,” an official from University of Madras told The Times of India.
Meanwhile, the state government and disaster relief teams are prepping themselves to counter the heavy rains on Monday. These focus on the need of better disaster preparedness programs.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Ajit Pawar Shot': New Zealand Cricketer's Bizarre Batting Has Reminded Desis of Maharashtra Politics
- Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Meets Amitabh Bachchan in Manali
- Vodafone Idea Prepaid Tariffs Set to Become More Expensive: Here Are The Details
- Tenures Are Finished: Sourav Ganguly on MSK Prasad-led Selection Panel
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt