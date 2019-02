Anna University Results 2018 for Semester 1 UG/PG Courses Declared Today; Direct Link Here

Anna University Chennai has declared the Undergraduate and postgraduate November-December 2018 results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results for the 1st semester 2018 of all UG/PG courses on the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu 1. Visit the official website of Anna University - aucoe.annauniv.edu 2. Click on 1st sem UG/PG –Nov/Dec 2018 –Results (Grade System) link in the homepage.3. A new tab will appear4. Enter your login credentials –roll number and date of birth5. Your result will appear on the screen6. Download and take a printout for future reference.Candidates are requested to check the Anna University official website again as it is experiencing some difficulty at present.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.