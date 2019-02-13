English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anna University Results 2018 for Semester 1 UG/PG Courses Declared Today; Direct Link Here
The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results for the 1st semester 2018 of all UG/PG courses on the official website - aucoe.annauniv.edu.
Chennai: Anna University Chennai has declared the Undergraduate and postgraduate November-December 2018 results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results for the 1st semester 2018 of all UG/PG courses on the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu.
Steps to check the results of UG/PG courses 1st semester 2018 results:
1. Visit the official website of Anna University - aucoe.annauniv.edu.
2. Click on 1st sem UG/PG –Nov/Dec 2018 –Results (Grade System) link in the homepage.
3. A new tab will appear
4. Enter your login credentials –roll number and date of birth
5. Your result will appear on the screen
6. Download and take a printout for future reference.
Candidates are requested to check the Anna University official website again as it is experiencing some difficulty at present.
Candidates are requested to check the Anna University official website again as it is experiencing some difficulty at present.
