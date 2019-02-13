LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Anna University Results 2018 for Semester 1 UG/PG Courses Declared Today; Direct Link Here

The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results for the 1st semester 2018 of all UG/PG courses on the official website - aucoe.annauniv.edu.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
Chennai: Anna University Chennai has declared the Undergraduate and postgraduate November-December 2018 results. The candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results for the 1st semester 2018 of all UG/PG courses on the official website- aucoe.annauniv.edu.

Steps to check the results of UG/PG courses 1st semester 2018 results:

1. Visit the official website of Anna University - aucoe.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on 1st sem UG/PG –Nov/Dec 2018 –Results (Grade System) link in the homepage.

3. A new tab will appear

4. Enter your login credentials –roll number and date of birth

5. Your result will appear on the screen

6. Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are requested to check the Anna University official website again as it is experiencing some difficulty at present.



