Anna University Recruitment 2018: 21 Posts, Apply before 29th August 2018 at annauniv.edu
Anna University aims to engage the selected candidates on temporary basis for a period of 6 months for various departments at Regional campuses of Anna University at Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM.
Anna University Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 21 vacancies for the post of Teaching Fellows has begun on the official website of the Anna University, Chennai - annauniv.edu. Anna University aims to engage the selected candidates on temporary basis for a period of 6 months for various departments at Regional campuses of Anna University at Coimbatore, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 29th August 2018, 5:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Anna University Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.annauniv.edu
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Recruitment for various Temporary Teaching Post in Regional Campuses’ given under ‘Events’ tab on the home page
Step 3 – a PDF file will display
Step 4 – Download the application form and take a printout
Step 5 – Fill the application form with required details
Step 6 – Send the hardcopy of duly filled form along with other required documents at the below mentioned address:
‘The Dean, College of Engineering, Guindy Campus, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025’
Direct Link - https://www.annauniv.edu/pdf/Teaching%20Advertisement.pdf
Anna University Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 21
Physics – 5
Chemistry – 6
Mathematics – 5
English - 5
Eligibility Criteria:
Physics – The applicant must be 1st class MSc Pass in Physics or Materials Science with Physics
Chemistry – The applicant must be 1st class MSc Pass in General Chemistry or Applied Chemistry in Chemistry.
Mathematics – The applicant must be 1st class MSc Pass in Mathematics or Applied Mathematics with Mathematics.
English - The applicant must be 1st class MA in English Language and Literature with English Language Teaching.
Applicants must read through the detailed official notification to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.annauniv.edu/pdf/Teaching%20Advertisement.pdf
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.20,000.
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of an Interview, however if the number of applications are more than expected then a written test will be conducted.
