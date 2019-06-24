Anna University Recruitment 2019: Application for NWIA Project Associate Post Closes Today at annauniv.edu

Anna University Recruitment 2019 | The Anna University located in Chennai had released the official recruitment notification in the month of May to select Project Associate and Technicia and Project Assistant for its departments Institute of Remote Sensing and Institute of Energy Studies. The official Anna University Recruitment 2019 document was released on the Anna University’s official website annauniv.edu.

Candidates can access the direct URLS by clicking below:

Project Associate and Technician

Project Assistant

The application process for project titled ‘National Wetland Inventory and Assessment (NWIA)’ for post of Project Associate and Project Technician at Institute of Remote Sensing, Anna University is bound to end today, June 24. Aspirants looking to apply for Anna University 2019 Recruitment can send their application forms by post.

Eligibility Criteria for Project Associate

Applicant should be a Civil engineering /geoinformatics/MScGeology/Geoinformatics/Geography/Remote Sensing. He/She should have minimum 5 years of work experience in related disciplines. Selected ones will get a salary between Rs 20,000-35,000 per month.

For Project Technician

Applicant should be diploma or equivalent degree holder. He/She should have minimum 5 years of work experience in the related domain. They will get Rs 15,000-25,000 per month on being selected for the post.

Application Process

The application process is completely offline. Applicants need to send a detailed biodata mentioning email, phone number, date of birth, educational qualification and photocopy of certificates, experience letter to the below-mentioned address- The Director, Institute of Remote Sensing, Anna University, Chennai, 600025.

However, for the post of Project Assistant at the Institute of Energy Studies, the offline application form along with resume, xerox of educational certificate, and photograph has to reach this address: Dr S INIYAN ,Professor, Institute for Energy Studies, Anna University, Chennai – 600 025.

The last date to accept the Project Assistant applications is June 27.