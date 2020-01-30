Anna University Result 2019 Declared at annauniv.edu; How to Check

Anna University Result 2019 | The University of Anna released the Anna University Result 2019 on the official website annauniv.edu. The result was released by the University for Semester Examinations conducted in the months of November and December.

Candidates can check Anna University Semester Result 2019 via direct link here

Anna University Result 2019: Here are the steps one should follow

Step 1: Go to the official website annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on Anna University Results 2019 Nov – Dec Result Exam

Step 3: Under student login, enter registration number, date of birth and Captcha

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 6: Your Anna University Semester Result will be appear of the screen

Step 7: Download the result and keep a printout for future use

Anna University was established on 4th September, 1978 as a unitary type of University. This University was named after Late Dr.C.N.Annadurai, former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. It offers higher education in Engineering, Technology, Architecture and Applied Sciences relevant to the current and projected needs of the society. Besides promoting research and disseminating knowledge gained therefrom, it fosters cooperation between the academic and industrial communities.

In 2001, Anna University was converted to an affiliating type University by bringing together all the Engineering colleges in the State of Tamil Nadu and was again reconverted to the unitary type in 2010. In 2012, Anna University was again converted to an affiliating type of University by bringing together all the Engineering Colleges in the State of Tamil Nadu under one umbrella to ensure uniform quality in engineering education.

