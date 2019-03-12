English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anna University Revaluation Results Nov/Dec 2018 Announced at aucoe.annauniv.edu. How to Check
Anna University Revaluation Result Nov/Dec 2018 has been announced on aucoe.annauniv.edu, coe1.annauniv.edu.
(Image: News18.com)
Anna University Revaluation Result | Chennai’s Anna University has declared the UG, PG Phase I Revaluation results for the November December 2018 examination. According to the official notification available on coe1.annauniv.edu, the revaluation results have been declared on the official website at aucoe.annauniv.edu. Due to heavy traffic on the website, the official link for Anna University result is however not responding at the moment.
Students are advised to check their Anna University Revaluation result after a short while when the traffic subsides. For now, Anna University students should thoroughly understand the steps to check their UG, PG Phase I Revaluation result mentioned below.
How to Check Anna University Result 2018 – Re-evaluation
Step 1. Visit the official website at aucoe.annauniv.edu
Step 2. Find and Click on Result by Marks/Result by Grade option displayed on the right side of the homepage.
Step 3. Fill in your Roll Number and click on Submit
Step 4. Your Anna University Result 2018 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5. Download a softcopy of your result and take a printout for future reference.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
