1-min read

Anna University UG, PG November 2018 Results Declared @ coe1.annauniv.edu

At the moment, Anna University students may face trouble logging into the website due to heavy load on the servers. However, they are advised to keep trying for updates.

News18.com

Updated:January 13, 2019, 9:20 AM IST

(Image: News18.com)
Anna University Results | The results for the Anna University Undergraduate and Postgraduate, held in November 2018, have been declared on its official websites aucoe.annauniv.edu and coe1.annauniv.edu. The students can check the results by using their login credentials, including the roll number and other details.

Check Anna University UG, PG 2018 results
UG / PG - Nov./Dec.2018 - Results (Grade System)
UG / PG - Nov./Dec.2018 - Results (Mark System)

The students may face trouble logging into the website due to heavy load on the servers at the moment. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for updates.

Anna University has also released the February and March 2019 examination time table for the distance education program which can be seen on the official website.

All the students can check the results using the steps given below:
1) First Log in to the Anna University official website annauniv.edu
2) Click on the “Result” tab
3) Select the result option available there.
4) Enter your login credentials.
5) Finally Click on the submit button.
6) You can see your results displayed on the screen.
