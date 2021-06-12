Anne Frank Birth Anniversary: Remembering her Inspirational Quotes

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929. She is one of the most known Jewish victims of the Nazi Holocaust. Anne was born in Germany’s Frankfurt to Edith (née Holländer) and Otto Heinrich Frank. On her 13th birthday, she was gifted with a diary. She confided in her diary and documented her life in it. She gained fame after her death when her diary got published in 1947 as the ‘The Diary of a Young Girl’.

In this particular diary, she had mentioned her life in hiding between 1942 and 1944. During this time, Germany had occupied the Netherlands in World War II. Her diary continues to be one of the best-selling books and has been translated into 70 languages. Frank died in February 1945 in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp. She is believed to have died of typhus, exhaustion, and malnutrition.

On her birth anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes by her:

1. How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.

2. It’s really a wonder that I have not dropped all my ideals, because they seem so absurd and impossible to carry out. Yet I keep them, because in spite of everything, I still believe that people are really good at heart.

3. Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy.

4. I can shake off everything as I write; my sorrows disappear, my courage is reborn.

5. I’ve found that there is always some beauty left — in nature, sunshine, freedom, in yourself; these can all help you.

6. No one has ever become poor by giving.

7. I don’t think of all the misery, but of the beauty that still remains.

8. Parents can only give good advice or put them on the right paths, but the final forming of a person’s character lies in their own hands.

9. Look at how a single candle can both defy and define darkness.

10. People can tell you to keep your mouth shut, but that doesn’t stop you from having your own opinion.

