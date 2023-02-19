Announce Census 2021 Schedule Soon, Chhattisgarh CM Says in Letter to PM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to announce the Census schedule soon.

While the Union government had on March 28, 2019 notified its intention to carry out Census 2021, the massive exercise was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

The Union government had, in December, told Parliament the date for freezing of administrative units for the exercise had been extended to December 31, 2022.

In his letter, Baghel said Census 2011, which also included survey of socio-economic status and caste (SECC), formed the basis of welfare benefits for citizens.

Announcement of the schedule of the upcoming Census will ensure these welfare schemes and its benefits can be made more effective, Baghel said in the letter.

