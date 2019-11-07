Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Announcements in Southern Languages at Varanasi Station as Number of Non-Hindi Speaking People Increases

Non-Hindi speaking visitors face a lot of problems while trying to get information about their train timings, etc. and many a times they have missed their trains in the process.

PTI

Updated:November 7, 2019, 5:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Announcements in Southern Languages at Varanasi Station as Number of Non-Hindi Speaking People Increases
For Representation.

Varanasi: The railway station in prime minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi will soon hear announcements in Tamil, Telegu, Malyalam and Kannada languages. The Railway is making special arrangements for the growing number of non-Hindi speaking people visiting the holy city.

"Non- Hindi speakers, especially from South India are coming here in large numbers. A majority of them do not understand Hindi. So, for their ease and convenience, we will be soon making the announcements in regional languages. Initially, it will be in four languages. The system is being upgraded for this," said Anand Mohan, Director, regional Cantt station.

"We are beginning with Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telegu. Later Odia, Marathi and other languages will also be added. This will be done by the end of this month."

"This is a new experiment and it will be started from the prime minister's constituency," Mohan said.

Non-Hindi speaking visitors face a lot of problems while trying to get information about their train timings, etc. and many a times they have missed their trains in the process.

"We are also setting up a help desk for the people. A TV screen will also be put up at the railway station, which will show the live images from the Vishwanath temple," said Mohan.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram