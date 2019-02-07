Mother and Aunt Booked For Burning 5-Year-old Girl With Candle for 'Mischievous Behaviour' in Thane

: A five-year-old girl's mother and aunt have been booked for allegedly burning the minor with candle for her mischievous behaviour in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.The family lived in Roadpali village of Navi Mumbai town.The girl's mother, Anita Yadav, and her paternal aunt Rinki Yadav were apparently annoyed with the minor for playing in the house and creating mischief, Kalamboli police station's senior inspector Satish Gaikwad said.They allegedly burnt the child with candle, causing injuries all over her body, he said.The girl's father, a vegetable vendor, on Wednesday lodged a complaint, based on which the two women were booked under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.