Mother and Aunt Booked For Burning 5-Year-old Girl With Candle for 'Mischievous Behaviour' in Thane
Image for representation.
Thane: A five-year-old girl's mother and aunt have been booked for allegedly burning the minor with candle for her mischievous behaviour in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.
The family lived in Roadpali village of Navi Mumbai town.
They allegedly burnt the child with candle, causing injuries all over her body, he said.
The girl's father, a vegetable vendor, on Wednesday lodged a complaint, based on which the two women were booked under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.
No arrest was made so far, he said, adding that a probe was underway
