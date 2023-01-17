Anonymous Woman Gives Birth To Twins From Different Fathers In Brazil

A newborn brings unparalleled happiness to parents. And when you have twins, it all doubles up. But what do you do when the twins born to you are from different fathers? An anonymous woman from Brazil has revealed that the twins she gave birth to have different fathers. The 19-year-old from Minerios, Goias, Brazil, who asked to remain anonymous, explained that when she took a paternity test to confirm who the father was, only one came positive for who she thought was the father. The rare phenomenon is scientifically named heteropaternal superfecundation.

Her doctor Tulio Jorge Franco explained to Globo: “It is possible to happen when two eggs from the same mother are fertilized by different men. The babies share the mother’s genetic material, but they grow in different placentas.” The doctor also explained that there was a one in a million chance of this happening and he did not think he would ever come across a case like this in his life.

It may sound impossible but twins birthing from different fathers is an extremely rare occurrence and the cases typically only come to light when suspicious relatives request a DNA test of the newborns.

Heteropaternal superfecundation occurs when a mother releases two eggs that are then fertilised by sperm cells from two different males. Women usually have to have sex with two different men on the same day for the eggs to be fertilised by two different men.

Although the scientific phenomenon is rare in humans, it is pretty common in animals such as cats, dogs, cows and rodents.

In humans, there are only about 20 cases of heteropaternal superfecundation babies being born, in the world. Local media reported that the children are now 16 months old, but Dr Franco only spoke about the case this week. And now, one of the fathers looks after both children, giving their mother support.

