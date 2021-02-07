Another Accused Held from Chandigarh Over Republic Day Violence in Delhi

The crime branch of the Delhi Police on Sunday arrested one Sukhdev Singh, who is an accused in violence that was unleashed in the National Capital on Republic Day during a tractor parade organised by farmer unions protesting against the three newly enacted agri sector laws. Singh was arrested from Chandigarh. Police had earlier announced an award of Rs 50,000 on his arrest.

A total of 153 police personnel were injured, with two of them in ICU, after rioters broke barriers to storm the national capital on January 26 to highlight their demands as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Clashes broke out at multiple places, leading to violence in well-known landmarks of Delhi and its suburbs amid waves of violence that ebbed and flowed through the day. A protester died after his tractor overturned near ITO, one of the major flashpoints of trouble. In a statement, police said protesting farmers violated the conditions agreed on for their tractor parade.

Police have registered several FIRs in connection with the violence and detained at least 200 people. The FIRs have been filed under multiple IPC sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (punishment for rioting) and 353 (assault/criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy).