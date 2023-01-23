Another Airline Gaffe! 2 Passengers Deplaned From SpiceJet Flight For ‘Unruly, Inappropriate’ Behaviour

In yet another aircraft fight incident, two passengers were deboarded and handed over to the airport security staff after they showed “unruly and inappropriate" behavior on a SpiceJet flight.

The incident took place on a Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Indira Gandhi International airport on Monday.

In the purported video of the incident posted by news agency ANI, a male passenger is seen engaged in a heated argument with the air hostess, allegedly over his fight with a fellow female passenger.

#WATCH | “Unruly & inappropriate" behaviour by a passenger on the Delhi-Hyderabad SpiceJet flight at Delhi airport todayThe passenger and & a co-passenger were deboarded and handed over to the security team at the airport pic.twitter.com/H090cPKjWV — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

Few people are seen intervening, while the air hostess tries to talk to the passenger and says “she is literally crying," allegedly referring to the other passenger with whom the man had a fight with.

This comes as mid-air fights are drawing lot of public attention, mainly due to their recirculation on the social media.

In another aircraft fight, two male passengers broke out in a full-fledged physical fight on a Thai Smile Airways plane from Bangkok to Kolkata.

In the clip, a male passenger was being seen slapped multiple times by a few male co-passengers. The air hostess was seen trying to mellow them down.

The most prominent case was the Air India “peeing" incident where a drunk male passenger allegedly urinated on a female passenger’s blanket at a New York-Delhi flight.

The incident, in which a Mumbai-based businessman Shekhar Mishra allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger, who was a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022, has caused reactions across all spectrums.

The airline also took cognizance of the incident with Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitting that they “felt short of addressing the situation" and that their response should have been “much swifter."

The accused Shankar Mishra was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday. Mishra has also been banned from flying on Air India for 30 days, pending a report of its Internal Committee.

