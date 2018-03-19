Another Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Azamgarh

A statue of BR Ambedkar was vandalised by unknown miscreants on Monday in Bachwal village, Azamgarh. This is the second Ambedkar statue being targeted in the district in last 10 days.Police said personnel have been deployed in Bachwal to stop any untoward incident and a case has been registered against unknown miscreants.On March 10, an Ambedkar statue was vandalised in Rajapatti village in Azamgarh. Prior to that, miscreants had targeted an Ambedkar statue in Meerut.The acts of vandalism continue in the state despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing a directive to all senior district officials to ensure the security of statues of eminent personalities.A spate of vandalism began when a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura days after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state Assembly elections. A statue of social reformer Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.These acts of vandalism have been condemned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of the law,” the Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement.