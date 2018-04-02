Another Ambedkar Statue Vandalised in UP’s Hathras, 3rd Incident in 24 Hours

Hours after statues of Dr BR Ambedkar were vandalised in Allahabad and Siddharthnagar, another incident of vandalism was reported from Hathras in western region of Uttar Pradesh.Some unknown miscreants broke the nose and the right hand of the statue, triggering anger among the local residents.According to Agra SP Sushil Ghule, the incident came to light on Sunday morning after residents passing by noticed the damaged statue and reported the matter to police.“The miscreants allegedly broke the hand and the nose of the statue Ambedkar on Saturday night. A FIR has been lodged in this regard and police personnel are looking for the miscreants,” he said.Heavy police force has been deployed on the spot to avoid any untoward incident in the wake of recent vandalism. On the other hands, efforts are on to replace the damaged statue.Taking cognisance of the vandalism in Allahabad and Siddharthnagar, chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that stern action will be taken against the miscreants. The CM had also issued a directive to all senior district officials to ensure security of statues of eminent personalities. However, despite the Yogi’s order, vandalism continues in the state.Earlier, an Ambedkar statue was vandalised in Rajapatti village in Azamgarh on March 10. Before that, miscreants had targeted an Ambedkar statue in Meerut.BSP chief Mayawati had also demanded that those disturbing peace and harmony by vandalising statues should be booked under the sedition law. She also demanded security for statues and memorials built in the memory of icons, especially those of Dalits and other backward classes.A spate of vandalism began when a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura days after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state Assembly elections. A statue of social reformer Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.