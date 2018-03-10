Another Ambedkar Statue Vandalized in Uttar Pradesh, This Time in Azamgarh

The statue of social reformer and Bahujan Samaj Party idol Bhimrao Ambedkar was vandalized by unknown miscreants in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.This is the second Ambedkar statue which has been targeted by miscreants in Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday when another Ambedkar statue was vandalized in Meerut.As per the reports, the head of the statue had been shattered and the hands broken by miscreant.A case has been registered against unknown people and investigation has been started by the police. Locals staged a protest after the statue was vandalised and were calmed down by the authorities after giving them assurance of a new statue.Citing tension in the vicinity due to vandalizing of the Ambedkar statue, a police force has been deployed in Rajapatti village under Kaptanganj police station in Azamgarh.The act of vandalism comes a day after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued a directive to all senior district officials in the state to ensure the security of statues of eminent personalities.A spate of statues being vandalised began from Tripura when the statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down after the Bharatiya Janata Party registered win in the state Assembly elections. Following this, a statue of social reformer Periyar was also vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. The next statue to come under attack was of Jan Sangh founder Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, which was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.These acts of vandalism have been condemned by PM Narendra Modi. “Persons indulging in such acts must be sternly dealt with and booked under relevant provisions of the law,” the Prime Minister's Office had said in a statement.