Another BJP MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh after Rajya Sabha Polls

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Sirmaur, Divyaraj Singh, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, days after fellow legislator and party senior Om Prakash Saklecha caught the infection.

Singh, a member of the Rewa royal family, had come in contact with Jawad MLA Saklecha during the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19. A day later, the senior MLA tested positive for Covid-19, following which lawmakers who had come in contact with him got themselves tested.

The party’s MLAs had also gathered in Bhopal ahead of the election.

Singh had placed himself under self-quarantine at the Rewa premises on hearing news of Saklecha's infection. With confirmation that the young MLA has also contracted the coronavirus, his residence has been declared a containment zone.

Singh has released videos and pictured of his exercise sessions while in isolation.

The Rewa fort is frequented by locals who visit it to seek blessings from the Lord Shiva idol installed in it.

Earlier, BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia had tested positive for Covid-19 before polls to the Upper House of the Parliament. He has since recovered and contributed Rs 30 lakh towards the fight against the pandemic on Monday.

Congress MLA Kunal Chaudhary had participated in the polls sporting a PPE kit despite being infected, drawing much criticism.

Covid-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh have surged to 13,908 with 4,664 cases in Indore and 2,790 in Bhopal. A total of 555 people have died of infection in the state.