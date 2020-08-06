Another BJP Sarpanch Shot Dead by Militants in J&K's Kulgam, 2nd Attack in Less Than 48 Hrs

Another Bharatiya Janata Party sarpanch, Sajad Ahmad Khanday, was shot at by militants outside his residence at Vessu Gazigund area of Kulgam. He later succumbed at a hospital.

Officials said that Khanday was critically injured in the firing. He was taken to Anantnag's Government Medical College, where doctors declared him brought dead to the hospital.

This is the second attack in less than 48 hours as a BJP sarpanch Arif Ahmad was critically wounded after militants fired upon him at Akhran Qazigund on the evening of August 4.

The outgoing lieutenant governor GC Murmu said that they were assessing the situation. "We have seen that some soft targets are there. A lot of terrorists have been neutralization recently so there are some desperate actions. Wherever it is required, we are providing security. It is a continuous process to assess the threat," he said.