English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another BMC Engineer Arrested for Negligence in Mumbai Bridge Collapse Case
The arrest of Anil Patel comes a day after Azad Maidan police arrested BMC’s assistant engineer, Sandeep Kakulte, for negligence in the bridge collapse that claimed six lives.
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) foot overbridge that collapsed last month.
Loading...
Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested the executive engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in connection with the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) foot overbridge last month.
The arrest of Anil Patel comes a day after Azad Maidan police arrested BMC’s assistant engineer, Sandeep Kakulte, for negligence in the bridge collapse that claimed six lives.
"We have arrested two BMC employees in the foot overbridge collapse case. During the investigation, we found that they had knowledge of their job. The incident took place due to the negligence of both these engineers. Further investigation is underway,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy police commissioner of Zone 1.
Patil had supervised the structural audit of the bridge in 2017-18, while assistant engineer Kakulte had supervised its repair works in 2013-14. Both Patil and Kakulte were suspended 24 hours after the bridge collapsed.
A preliminary report submitted by the BMC on March 15 had held four officers of the BMC and the structural auditing firm responsible for the collapse.
A departmental inquiry was also ordered by BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta against former chief engineer (bridges) SO Kori and former deputy chief engineer RB Tare, along with Patil and Kakulte.
Patil will be produced before the magistrate court on Wednesday. Kakulte, who was produced before the court on Tuesday, has been remanded to police custody till April 5. On March 18, police arrested Neeraj Kumar Desai, the structural auditor of the foot overbridge.
All the three accused have been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The arrest of Anil Patel comes a day after Azad Maidan police arrested BMC’s assistant engineer, Sandeep Kakulte, for negligence in the bridge collapse that claimed six lives.
"We have arrested two BMC employees in the foot overbridge collapse case. During the investigation, we found that they had knowledge of their job. The incident took place due to the negligence of both these engineers. Further investigation is underway,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy police commissioner of Zone 1.
Patil had supervised the structural audit of the bridge in 2017-18, while assistant engineer Kakulte had supervised its repair works in 2013-14. Both Patil and Kakulte were suspended 24 hours after the bridge collapsed.
A preliminary report submitted by the BMC on March 15 had held four officers of the BMC and the structural auditing firm responsible for the collapse.
A departmental inquiry was also ordered by BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta against former chief engineer (bridges) SO Kori and former deputy chief engineer RB Tare, along with Patil and Kakulte.
Patil will be produced before the magistrate court on Wednesday. Kakulte, who was produced before the court on Tuesday, has been remanded to police custody till April 5. On March 18, police arrested Neeraj Kumar Desai, the structural auditor of the foot overbridge.
All the three accused have been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'AR Rahman Used Rejected Karan Johar Track for Avengers Endgame', Twitter Cracks Up with Hilarious Meme
- PUBG Addiction: Telangana Student Scolded For Not Studying For Boards to Play PUBG, Commits Suicide
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
- Arya Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Accidentally Reveals a Major Spoiler to Jimmy Fallon
- Sara Ali Khan Dotes on Little Brother Taimur, Calls Him a Bundle of Happiness
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results