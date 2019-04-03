LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Another BMC Engineer Arrested for Negligence in Mumbai Bridge Collapse Case

The arrest of Anil Patel comes a day after Azad Maidan police arrested BMC's assistant engineer, Sandeep Kakulte, for negligence in the bridge collapse that claimed six lives.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:April 3, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
File photo of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) foot overbridge that collapsed last month.
Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Tuesday arrested the executive engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in connection with the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) foot overbridge last month.

The arrest of Anil Patel comes a day after Azad Maidan police arrested BMC’s assistant engineer, Sandeep Kakulte, for negligence in the bridge collapse that claimed six lives.

"We have arrested two BMC employees in the foot overbridge collapse case. During the investigation, we found that they had knowledge of their job. The incident took place due to the negligence of both these engineers. Further investigation is underway,” said Abhishek Trimukhe, deputy police commissioner of Zone 1.

Patil had supervised the structural audit of the bridge in 2017-18, while assistant engineer Kakulte had supervised its repair works in 2013-14. Both Patil and Kakulte were suspended 24 hours after the bridge collapsed.

A preliminary report submitted by the BMC on March 15 had held four officers of the BMC and the structural auditing firm responsible for the collapse.

A departmental inquiry was also ordered by BMC commissioner Ajoy Mehta against former chief engineer (bridges) SO Kori and former deputy chief engineer RB Tare, along with Patil and Kakulte.

Patil will be produced before the magistrate court on Wednesday. Kakulte, who was produced before the court on Tuesday, has been remanded to police custody till April 5. On March 18, police arrested Neeraj Kumar Desai, the structural auditor of the foot overbridge.

All the three accused have been booked under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).​
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
