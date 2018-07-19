Another BR Ambedkar Statue Vandalized in Uttar Pradesh

In yet another incident of vandalism, a Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar statue has been vandalised in UP’s Ballia district by some miscreants.The district’s superintendent of police, SP Ganguly, said, “Some unknown miscreants broke the finger of the statue in the wee hours on Monday morning. The investigation is being done in the case.” This is the second statue of BR Ambedkar to be attacked in the last few days.Ganguly said that the Gram Pradhan, watchman and some others are being questioned in this case as they were the ones responsible for the protection of the statue.“The situation is under control and there is no issue of law and order issue,” he added.Tension had prevailed in the area as villagers had alleged that police reached the spot only four hours after the incident despite being informed repeatedly.The vandalism of statues has continued unabated despite Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing a directive to all senior district officials to ensure their security.A spate of vandalism had begun when a statue of Russian revolutionary Vladimir Lenin was brought down in Tripura days after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state Assembly elections.A statue of social reformer Periyar was vandalised in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district and a bust of Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee was blackened in Kolkata’s Kalighat.