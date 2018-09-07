English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Another Bridge Collapses in West Bengal, One Injured
The truck, which was crossing the bridge, is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri.
People stand next to the wreckage of vehicles at the site of a bridge that collapsed in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Image: REUTERS)
Siliguri: A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district Friday morning, injuring a truck driver, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said.
The truck, which was crossing the bridge, is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.
The truck driver has been rushed to hospital.
This is the second bridge collapse incident in West Bengal this week. A portion of the Majerhat Bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed on September 4. A section of the 50-year-old Majerhat bridge, that connects Behala to the rest of the state capital, had collapsed, taking down cars, vehicles and buses along with it. Three people were killed and 24 others were injured in the incident.
