Another Bridge Collapses in West Bengal, One Injured

A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district Friday morning, injuring a truck driver, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said.The truck, which was crossing the bridge, is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.The truck driver has been rushed to hospital.This is the second bridge collapse incident in West Bengal this week. A portion of the Majerhat Bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed on September 4. A section of the 50-year-old Majerhat bridge, that connects Behala to the rest of the state capital, had collapsed, taking down cars, vehicles and buses along with it. Three people were killed and 24 others were injured in the incident.