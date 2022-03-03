Another Case of Cow Deaths in MP: Indore Reports Recovery of Over 100 Cow Skeletons, DM Orders Probe

Yet another incident of cow deaths has been reported from Madhya Pradesh as skeletons of over 100 cows have been found dumped in the forest area in Indore district in Madhya Pradesh.

Weeks ago, a private cowshed at Bhopal, outskirts had reported the death of scores of cows, prompting the district administration to file an FIR on the cowshed owner and take over control of the facility.

The skeletons of the cows were recovered in the Pedmi area in Indore where decomposed bodies and skeletons of over 100 cows were found dumped while vultures and dogs were feeding on them.

The Gau Sevak Sangh members had raised this incident and the police, later on, booked the supervisor of the Ahilya Mata Gaushala which is situated nearby.

Around three years ago, the private cowshed in the area was declared a model cowshed by the state government.

Manoj Tiwari, the Indore head of Gau Sevak Sangh, said he and some other volunteers were visiting Ahilya Mata gaushala on the occasion of Amavasya on Wednesday and found that cows weren’t inside the cowshed and were tied outside in the scorching sun.

“One of the vehicles in our group lost the way and ventured ahead and found vultures in the vicinity, when they went closer, they found dogs and vultures feeding on the dead cows,” said Tiwari.

He claimed that the state government through Gau Samvardhan Board offers Rs 20 per cow for daily diet out of which Rs 5 is given for fodder and Rs 15 is deposited in the accounts of the cowshed owner organization. According to Tiwari, around 150-200 skeletons were found dumped in the Pedmi forest area which falls under the Khudel area.

The volunteers claimed that as against 533 animals registered with the cowshed, only 350 were found in the facility. Besides the facility’s record show one dozen and half employees while locals claim that they always spot four to five workers only. On Thursday, the district collector ordered a probe into the matter.

Claiming that ‘dharmpremi’ BJP government has failed to offer security to the ‘gaumatas’, MPCC chief Kamal Nath said in a tweet that after the Bhopal (Berasia) incident, the state government had vowed to offer the best possible facilities in gaushalas but the cow deaths are continuing unabated.

