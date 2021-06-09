Another Case of Sexual Harassment at Farmer Protest Site in Tikri, Police Complain Yet to be Filed

A female volunteer who came to create awareness about Covid-19 and vaccination benefits among the protesting farmers at Tikri border has alleged eve-teasing and sexual harassment against volunteers of an organisation run by a doctor from USA.

This organisation is running a makeshift hospital at the protest site for agitating farmers known as Pind California located at Sector -9, Bahadurgarh Bypass. The woman was a volunteer for this organisation. She alleged that she had informed organisers about the same but they did not take any action against volunteers.

The matter came to light after she posted allegations about sexual harassment on her Instagram account by these young farmer leaders.

This is the second case of sexual harassment that has come to notice from Tikri border after the gruesome rape & death case of one 25 year-old girl from Bengal in April 2021.

Top Haryana police sources informed CNN-News18 that she has not filed any complaint. “We are aware of the developments. We will investigate the matter," said sources.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders are reluctant to take action against youth’s protesting because they fear loss of support.

On May 26, farmers raised black flags, shouted anti-government slogans, burnt effigies and took out protest marches as they observed ’black day’ to mark the completion of six months of their stir against the three Central agri laws. A brief ruckus was also reported from the Ghazipur protest site where farmers burnt an effigy of the central government amid heavy police deployment.

As part of their ’black day’ protest, the farmers put up black flags and burnt effigies of government leaders at the three border points — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — to register their protest against the three laws as well as the Centre. The Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites.

