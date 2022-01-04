Another 'Close Aide of UP's Political Leader' Under I-T's Scanner; Raids at Properties of Ajay Chaudhary

After perfume traders Piyush and Pushpraj Jain, properties of a real estate company promoter Ajay Chaudhary are now under Income Tax department’s scanner. A report in ANI quoted sources as saying that Chaudhary too is “close to a political leader of Uttar Pradesh".

The I-T sleuths on Tuesday began conducting searches at the properties of real estate company ACE Group and its promoter Ajay Chaudhary in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Agra.

The officers are also searching at the corporate office and some of the residential and commercial projects of the company. The searches are also going on at premises linked to Harsimran Singh Alagh aka Mannu, a promoter of Nuova Group in Agra.

The company was established in Agra in 1964, and the business is spread in several states. The company and many other officials, including the directors of the company, are accused of fraud in financial transactions and tax evasion.

