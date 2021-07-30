In Pictures | Another Cloudburst Hits Kashmir, Trigger Flash Floods in Ganderbal District

Another cloudburst hit Kashmir on Friday in the Gutlibagh area of Ganderbal district. Flood water entered the residential area causing damages to some of the houses in the area.

Most parts of Jammu region have been receiving incessant rains for the past few days and the Meteorological department has predicted widespread intermittent rain across Jammu and Kashmir till July 30.

Meanwhile, Seven persons were found dead and 17 others were rescued in an injured condition after the remote Honzar village in Dacchan tehsil was hit by flash floods triggered by the cloudburst in the early hours of Wednesday, damaging 21 houses, 21 cow sheds, a ration depot, a bridge and a mosque.

A Meteorological department official said the weather remained overcast with light rain at most places across Jammu and Kashmir.

“Same conditions are most likely to continue throughout the day. A brief spell of heavy showers may occur at some places which may trigger flash flood, mudslide and landslide," the official said, advising people to remain alert and move away from vulnerable places.

No loss of life was reported and the local police helped rescue the residents to safer locations.

