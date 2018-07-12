GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Another Congress Leader Lodges Complaint Against 'Sacred Games'

Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the President of Youth Indian National Trade Union Congress' (INTUC) city wing, who is also the president of All Indian Cine Worker's Association (AICWA), filed the complaint at the Chembur police station.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Another Congress Leader Lodges Complaint Against 'Sacred Games'
A still from the trailer of Sacred Games. (Courtesy: YouTube)
Mumbai: Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the President of Youth Indian National Trade Union Congress' (INTUC) city wing lodged a complaint on Wednesday against over-the-top media services provider Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the new series "Sacred Games" for insulting the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Gupta, who is also the president of All Indian Cine Worker's Association (AICWA), filed the complaint at the Chembur police station.

"I would like to draw your attention towards a serial called 'Sacred Games' which has started on Netflix contains a scene from the fourth episode in which the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen abusing our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," he said.

Gupta also mentioned in his complaint about how the show regarded the decision of Parliament on Shah Bano Case.

"Hence, I request you to consider this as my formal complaint and lodge an FIR against Netflix, production house, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and the producer of 'Sacred Games' under appropriate sections of IT Act and Indian Penal Code," he demanded.

On Tuesday, a Congress activist in West Bengal filed a police complaint against Nawazuddin and the makers of "Sacred Games" for "insulting and abusing" Rajiv Gandhi.

"Sacred Games" started on July 6.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Puja Menon
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery