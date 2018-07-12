Another Congress Leader Lodges Complaint Against 'Sacred Games'

Suresh Shyamal Gupta, the President of Youth Indian National Trade Union Congress' (INTUC) city wing lodged a complaint on Wednesday against over-the-top media services provider Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and the producers of the new series "Sacred Games" for insulting the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.Gupta, who is also the president of All Indian Cine Worker's Association (AICWA), filed the complaint at the Chembur police station."I would like to draw your attention towards a serial called 'Sacred Games' which has started on Netflix contains a scene from the fourth episode in which the lead actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen abusing our late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi," he said.Gupta also mentioned in his complaint about how the show regarded the decision of Parliament on Shah Bano Case."Hence, I request you to consider this as my formal complaint and lodge an FIR against Netflix, production house, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and the producer of 'Sacred Games' under appropriate sections of IT Act and Indian Penal Code," he demanded.On Tuesday, a Congress activist in West Bengal filed a police complaint against Nawazuddin and the makers of "Sacred Games" for "insulting and abusing" Rajiv Gandhi."Sacred Games" started on July 6.