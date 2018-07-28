GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Another Cop Abducted by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir

Three militants on Friday evening entered SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone' house in Chankatar village of Tral area and abducted him.

Updated:July 28, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
The police have launched a manhunt to trace SPO Mudasir.
Srinagar: Militants abducted a Special Police Officer (SPO) at gunpoint from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.

"A manhunt is on to trace the SPO. He was working as a cook in Awantipora police lines," a police officer said.

SPOs are engaged in the state in anti-militancy operations. They are neither issued weapons nor trained to handle them.

