Another Cop Abducted by Militants in Jammu and Kashmir
Three militants on Friday evening entered SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone' house in Chankatar village of Tral area and abducted him.
The police have launched a manhunt to trace SPO Mudasir.
Srinagar: Militants abducted a Special Police Officer (SPO) at gunpoint from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said on Saturday.
