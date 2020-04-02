Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Another Coronavirus Death in Rajasthan, 13 Fresh Cases; Total Tally 133

With 41 cases, Jaipur is on the top in the state in coronavirus cases and 33 of them are from Ramganj area only.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 7:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Another Coronavirus Death in Rajasthan, 13 Fresh Cases; Total Tally 133
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Jaipur: An 85-year-old coronavirus patient died and 13 others, including three who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, were tested positive in Rajasthan on Thursday taking the total number of positive cases to 133.

Three of the 13 new positive cases are from Udaipur, Dholpur and Bharatpur (one each) and they are the first case in their respective district.

The octogenarian who died was Sohan Lal, who was also suffering from brain hemorrhage, and was admitted to the SMS Hospital on Tuesday.

"One person who had tested positive and was from Alwar, admitted in SMS has died. He was a known case of brain stroke paralysis," Additional chief secretary medical and health Rohit Kumar Singh said.

This is the third coronavirus death in the state.

Two coronavirus deaths have occurred in Bhilwara but officials maintained that they died due to co-morbid conditions.

Earlier, an Italian man, who was the first one to be tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan, also died due to cardiac arrest and he had recovered from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 13 new persons, including a woman, were tested positive for coronavirus till Thursday evening.

Seven of them are from Ramganj area of Jaipur, which has become a new hotspot of coronavirus positive cases, two are from Jodhpur, and one each is from Jhunjhunu, Dholpur, Bharatpur and Udaipur.

Three men from Jhunjhunu, Dholpur and Bharatpur, who have been tested positive on Thursday, are those who had attended a Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi.

Of the two persons tested positive in Jodhpur is a 26-year-old woman with a travel history to Ahmedabad and a 16-year-old boy in Udaipur. The Udaipur boy has a travel history of Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

So far, 14 persons who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation have tested positive in the state.

Of the total 133 positive cases, 18 are those who were evacuated from Iran and are in the Indian Army's isolation facility.

Rest 115 cases are in 15 districts of Rajasthan.

With 41 cases, Jaipur is on the top in the state in coronavirus cases and 33 of them are from Ramganj area only.

Twenty-six are in Bhilwara, 10 in Jodhpur, nine in Jhunjhunu, eight in Churu, five in Ajmer, four in Tonk, three in Dungarpur, two each in Pratapgarh and Alwar and one each in Pali, Sikar, Bharatpur, Dholpur and Udaipur.

Udaipur, Dholpur and Bharatpur were on Thursday added to the list of districts having coronavirus cases.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,764

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,965

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    151

     

  • Total DEATHS

    50

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (01:54 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    709,109

     

  • Total Confirmed

    961,448

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    203,176

     

  • Total DEATHS

    49,163

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres