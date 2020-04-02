Another Coronavirus Patient Dies in Vadodara, Gujarat Fatality Rises to 7, Cases at 187
The man was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he returned from Sri Lanka and tested positive for coronavirus.
Representative image. (Reuters)
Ahmedabad: A 52-year-old coronavirus patient died in Gujarat's Vadodara district early Thursday
morning, an official said.
The man was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he returned from Sri Lanka and tested positive
for coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.
With this, the COVID-29 death toll in the state has reached seven, she said.
So far, there are 87 COVID-19 cases in the state. No new case has been reported in the state in the last 12 hours.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WATCH: Karan Johar's Kids Turn into His Biggest Fashion Critics During Walk-in Closet Tour
- 'Tera Ban Jaunga' Fame Singer Akhil Sachdeva Fulfills Ailing Fan's Wish
- People Across the World are Sharing 'View From My Window' as They Stay Indoor During Lockdown
- Apple iPhone 9 Launch Likely Pegged for April 15, Sale May Kick Off on April 22
- Captain to Chief Negotiator: Chiellini Worked Out Salary Cuts for Juventus Players, Including Cristiano Ronaldo