Another Coronavirus Patient Dies in Vadodara, Gujarat Fatality Rises to 7, Cases at 187

The man was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he returned from Sri Lanka and tested positive for coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 2, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Representative image. (Reuters)

Ahmedabad: A 52-year-old coronavirus patient died in Gujarat's Vadodara district early Thursday

morning, an official said.

The man was admitted to SSG Hospital in Vadodara on March 19 after he returned from Sri Lanka and tested positive

for coronavirus, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

With this, the COVID-29 death toll in the state has reached seven, she said.

So far, there are 87 COVID-19 cases in the state. No new case has been reported in the state in the last 12 hours.

