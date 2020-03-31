Another Covid-19 Patient Dies in West Bengal, Death Count Jumps to Three

Kolkata: A man infected with the coronavirus died at a hospital in West Bengals Howrah district, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to three in the state, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The man had recently travelled to the northern part of the state, he said.

"The person died on Monday night before test results came. His test results confirmed that he was infected with the coronavirus," the official said.

There were four new cases of coronavirus reported in West Bengal, taking the total number to 26 in the state, he

added.

