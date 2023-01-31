In another case of harassment by police in Bengaluru, a couple was asked to shell out Rs 1,000 for sitting without permission at a public park in Bengaluru’s Kundaahalli.

The woman, Arsha Latif, had gone to Kundanahalli lake with her friend on January 29 when a cop started clicking their pictures and began harassing them for sitting there without permission.

Later, the policeman even asked the two to pay the money to let them go.

When the two questioned the cops on why they should pay, the cop replied that they were sitting at that place without permission and might have smoked. He kept interrogating the duo to know what they were up to.

He further threatened of taking them to police station where senior officers would deal with them and take action on the spot.

Arsha had taken a picture of the number plate of the cop’s bike and shared it on Twitter, tagging Bengaluru City Police, requesting them to take necessary action. Bengaluru Police has replied to the tweet and asked her to share her contact details.

“Why did this cop think he holds a right to harass two people like this for sitting without permission’ at a public lake & extract money simply because they aren’t of the same gender?,” (sic) Arsha wrote in her tweet.

This is the third such incident in Bengaluru, where cops have been accused of harassing and extorting money. Another couple was harrassed and extorted for roaming in public at midnight. A techie, too, was witness to a similar incident last month.

