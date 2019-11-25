Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Another Dead after Contact with Unknown Chemical Spilled on Road near Delhi's Kashmere Gate

Two others — Mahesh Chand (23), a resident of Gyanpur and Shivam (21), a resident of Rohini — had died during the course of treatment on Sunday morning.

PTI

Updated:November 25, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
Another Dead after Contact with Unknown Chemical Spilled on Road near Delhi's Kashmere Gate
Representative image.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man on Monday succumbed to his injuries sustained two days ago after he and two friends came in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Monu Sharma, a resident of Usmanpur, and was undergoing treatment at the city's JPN Hospital, they said.

Two others — Mahesh Chand (23), a resident of Gyanpur and Shivam (21), a resident of Rohini — had died during the course of treatment on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday at around 5.45 am when the three were triple riding while returning on their motorcycle via Pul Duffrian after attending a marriage in Nangloi.

The two-wheeler slipped on the main road where a liquid chemical had spilled, suspected to have leaked from a truck which has been identified after analysing the CCTV camera footage of the area, a senior police officer said.

The victims started experiencing burning sensation on their bodies allegedly after they came in contact with the liquid chemical and were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said.

A case has been registered and teams have also been sent to Rajasthan to trace the truck and its driver, the officer said.

The samples picked up by the crime team have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini to identify the nature and name of the chemical, he added.

