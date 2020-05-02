Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Another Delhi-based CRPF Company Quarantined after Trooper Tests Positive for Covid-19

A senior official said the case pertains to a unit of the 246th battalion based in Narela, which was deployed to render law and order duties along with Delhi Police over the last few weeks.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
Another Delhi-based CRPF Company Quarantined after Trooper Tests Positive for Covid-19
CRPF jawans patrol in a residential area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown. (AFP Photo)

New Delhi: A CRPF company comprising 80 personnel has been quarantined in Delhi after a trooper tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a senior official said on Saturday.

They said the case pertains to a unit of the 246th battalion based in Narela area of the national capital and it was deployed for rendering law and order duties along with Delhi Police over the last few weeks.

A constable-rank jawan of the 246 battalion has been found positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. The entire company of about 80 personnel has now been quarantined, they said.

The CRPF is already facing a huge number of infections with at least 135 personnel of its 31st battalion based in Delhi testing positive for COVID-19. These included a 55-year-old sub-inspector who succumbed to the infection early this week.

Two other companies of the force in Delhi are quarantined as part of precautionary measures after exposure to coronavirus-suffering people.

