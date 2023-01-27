CHANGE LANGUAGE
Another Delhi Hit-and-drag Case: Car Rams Into Scooter, Carries Rider for 350m; 1 Killed, Another Hurt | WATCH
1-MIN READ

Another Delhi Hit-and-drag Case: Car Rams Into Scooter, Carries Rider for 350m; 1 Killed, Another Hurt | WATCH

By: News Desk

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

News18.com

Last Updated: January 27, 2023, 21:03 IST

New Delhi, India

(Image: ANI)

An FIR has been registered at Keshav Puram Police Station and five accused have been arrested

Weeks after Delhi’s Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case, a car rammed into a scooty and dragged a rider on its roof for about 350 metres in the national capital, killing one and injuring another, officials said on Friday.

According to ANI, the car dragged a male rider on its roof for about 350 m after colliding with the two-wheeler. One person has died and the other is injured and hospitalised, the report said.

An FIR has been registered at Keshav Puram Police Station and five accused have been arrested.

The incident comes after 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of New Year’s day after her scooter was hit by a Baleno car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.

The Delhi Police slapped murder charges against six people accused in the Kanjhawala accident: Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal. Later, two more people — Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna — were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused. A local court last week granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj.

Six of the seven accused in the case were initially charged under Section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder). A murder offence may attract the death penalty or imprisonment for life and fine.

first published:January 27, 2023, 20:49 IST
last updated:January 27, 2023, 21:03 IST
