Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Another Depositor of Fraud-hit PMC Bank Passes Away in Mumbai, Ninth Such Reported Death

Pratap Jiandani suffered a heart attack on Thursday afternoon at his residence in suburban Mulund. However, his death was not related to the bank scam, said a relative.

PTI

Updated:December 6, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Another Depositor of Fraud-hit PMC Bank Passes Away in Mumbai, Ninth Such Reported Death
Pratap Jiandani suffered a heart attack on Thursday afternoon at his residence in suburban Mulund. However, his death was not related to the bank scam, said a relative.

Mumbai: A 71-year-old depositor of fraud-hit PMC Bank died of a heart attack at his residence here, his relative said on Friday.

Pratap Jiandani suffered a heart attack on Thursday afternoon at his residence in suburban Mulund, he said.

Earlier, at least eight depositors, who had high quantum of money stuck with the bank, had died in the last couple of months, including one who committed suicide.

The relative said Jiandani had an account in Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC Bank), which was put under restrictions by the RBI in September after an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam came to light.

However, his death was nothing to do with the bank scam, said Jiandani's relative Mukesh Chhandiramani. Jiandani's son is returning from Spain after which his last rites will be performed, he said.

Some of the PMC depositors who died in the aftermath of the scam were under stress due to the RBI-mandated curbs.

On October 14, PMC Bank depositor Gurudas Kaisare, a resident of Airoli in Navi Mumbai, died due to stress as he was not able to withdraw his money. He was admitted for treatment, but was not able to access money to pay medical bills, said his relatives.

Another depositor, Kuldeep Kaur Vig, died of a heart attack in neighbouring Navi Mumbai in the first week of November, her family said.

Vig (64), a resident of Kharghar, was worried about her money getting stuck with the bank and feeling stressed after watching news about depositors protest on TV, her husband Varinder Singh Vig (74) said.

As part of RBI's restrictions, withdrawal from PMC Bank accounts was initially capped at Rs 1,000 and raised in a staggered manner to Rs 50,000 per customer over six months.

The PMC Bank, which has around 16 lakh depositors, was placed under an RBI administrator on September 23 for six months due to massive under-reporting of dud loans.

The bank, over a long period of time, had given more than Rs 6,700 crore in loans to Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), which is 73% of its total advances, and which turned sour with a shift in the fortunes of the now bankrupt company.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram