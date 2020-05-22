Another Doctor Dies of Covid-19 in Indore, Third Such Fatality in City; MP Death Toll Rises to 273

The Covid-19 death toll of doctors in Madhya Pradesh's Indore rose to three after a senior physician died during his treatment at city's Choithram hospital on Thursday night.

Earlier two private practitioners, Dr Shatrughan Panjwani and Dr Om Prakash Chauhan, had died in the city after being infected by the novel coronavirus.

Dr BK Sharma, one of the leading physicians in the city, had studied medicine at London and had an old clinic in Indore's Raj Mohalla area.

The 81-year-old doctor, despite his age, was offering services at many hospitals in the city and perhaps contracted the infection from one of the patients he treated, his family said.

Initially, he was rushed to a yellow-category hospital (non-Covid-19) after falling ill but was later shifted to Choithram Hospital after his condition deteriorated.

With high number of Covid-19 positive cases, Indore remains one of the most-affected cities in the state. The cases tally in the city surged to 2,850 on Friday with 76 fresh infections, confirmed a late night health bulletin on Thursday.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has reported 6,226 coronavirus cases including 273 deaths. The numbers of patients surged to 1,197 in Bhopal and 504 in Ujjain.