Another Fake Call Centre Busted Within a Week in Noida, 5 Held

The fake call centre was operating for the last six months and had conned people across the country by contacting them over the telephone using data from a popular classified advertising platform.

PTI

Updated:August 1, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
Another Fake Call Centre Busted Within a Week in Noida, 5 Held
Image for representation.
Noida: Five people, including two women, were arrested here for running a fake call centre and allegedly duping hundreds of people on the pretext of providing them jobs and bank loans, police said on Thursday.

The fake call centre was operating for the last six months and had conned people across the country by contacting them over the telephone using data from a popular classified advertising platform, they said.

"The gang would procure data of unemployed people from Quikr.com and reach out to them over the phone, offering them help with finding jobs. They also opened a bank account in the name of their company and would ask gullible targets to remit some money in the name of fees or document work," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, said.

In some cases, people have been duped to the tune of Rs 1.5 lakh, an official said on the condition of anonymity.

"The gang would also offer various kinds of loans like home loan, gold loan, agriculture loan to people at low-interest rates and then seek some money as processing fee but actually not do anything," Krishna told reporters.

Based on a complaint from a victim from Varanasi, the matter was probed and the fake call centre in B Block of Sector 2 was busted by the Noida Cyber Cell, he said, adding that the operation was led by Sub Inspector Baljeet.

Those arrested are Farman, Tazimul, Irfan, Radha and Pooja, Krishna said.

He said a computer system, 12 mobile phones, calling datasheet, fake job offer letters and four rubber seals of the company were seized during the raid.

Police have registered a case of fraud, forgery of documents and booked them under provisions of the Information Technology Act.

On July 25, 35 people, including 16 women, were arrested from a fake call centre in Sector 3 for duping scores of people on the pretext of providing them loans, officials said.

