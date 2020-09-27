Another FIR Lodged Against Jailed UP MLA Vijay Mishra for Misusing Letter Pads of Kaulapur Village Head

Yet another FIR has been lodged against jailed MLA Vijay Mishra in Bhadohi district for misusing the letter pads of the village head of his parental village. Mishra was arrested and sent to jail on August 14 in a property grab case.

SP Bhadohi R.B. Singh said that on a complaint given by Kaulapur village head, Usha Mishra, the Gopiganj police lodged an FIR against the jailed MLA under section 419 (cheating by impersonation), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 467, 468 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forges document) of IPC. He said that further investigation in this case is in progress.

"Usha has alleged that the jailed MLA had sought her plain letter pad to write some letter to use for recommendation for development works in rural development department. However, he used the letter pad to recommend state human rights commission to ensure a CB-CID or high-level probe in a case lodged against him on August 8 on the complaint of his relative against grabbing property," Inspector Krishnanand Rai said providing details of the complaint.

Usha has alleged that she had not signed on any such recommendation and she also made it clear that in case of use of her letter pad again by jailed MLA, it should be considered as illegal.