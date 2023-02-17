In yet another hit-and-run case, a 22-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a speeding car and dragged for about three kilometers under the vehicle in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

The man, identified as Umesh Kumar, succumbed to injuries at a primary health care centre, police said.

Kumar is a native of village Sirasola and he was on his way for a morning walk when he was hit. He then fell on the car’s bonnet and got stuck under the left front wheel of the vehicle, Ashok Kumar, Station House Officer, Bilsi Police Station, said.

He was dragged for almost 3 km before the police and locals chased down the vehicle and extracted him from underneath with great difficulty, the police added.

After the incident, the car driver has been taken into custody and being interrogated.

This comes after a woman was killed after her scooty was hit by a car and she was dragged for 13 kilometers in Delhi’s Sultanpuri area this New Year’s eve.

At least six people were charged under section 304 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder) in the matter which in its wake gave rise to several protests and a heated political debate on crime rise in the national capital.

Anjali Singh (20) was allegedly dragged for around 13 kilometers after her scooty collided with a grey Maruti Suzuki Baleno with five drunk men in it.

With PTI inputs

