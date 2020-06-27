INDIA

Another IAS Officer in Andhra Pradesh Tests Positive for Covid-19

Image for representation. (AP)

Image for representation. (AP)

She is, however, asymptomatic and currently under home quarantine, official sources said.

  • PTI Amaravati
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
An IAS officer in Andhra Pradesh tested positive for coronavirus, it was confirmed on Saturday.

She is, however, asymptomatic and currently under home quarantine, official sources said.

With this, two IAS officers in AP have tested positive for Covid-19 and both cases are asymptomatic, the sources added.

An IAS officer in the Chief Minister's Office too tested positive for the virus and is now in home quarantine.

