Another Jolt for Azam Khan as SDM Court Slaps Over Rs 3 Crore Fine on Rampur's Jauhar University

Lucknow: After a series of cases of alleged land grabbing and listing as land mafia, fresh trouble brews for Rampur MP and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan.

Now, a SDM court in Rampur has ordered removal of 'encroachment' on a public road inside Jauhar University. The order of SDM Sadar Rampur, Prem Prakash Tiwari, has also ordered a fine of Rs 3,27,60,000 against Khan who is also the Chancellor of the varsity.

Besides, the SDM has also ordered till the time encroachment is removed, Azam Khan will have to pay Rs 9.10 lakh per month from the date of the starting of the case. The court has given 15 days time for removal of the illegal encroachment, a SIT investigation is already going on in this case.

During the hearing of the case on Thursday, a request letter was submitted by Jauhar University, requesting time to approach High Court in this matter. The request was, however, turned down by the SDM Sadar court. After the order for removing encroachment, the gate of the varsity, which is built on the same public road, will be demolished.

As per the information, the main gate of Jauhar University is built on the 11.5 kilometre road which belongs to the PWD. The case of illegal encroachment against the Jauhar University was filed by the PWD, in which notice was earlier issued to the chancellor of the Jauhar University, Azam Khan. The order by SDM court comes after Azam Khan or the Jauhar University failed to file any reply to the notice issued by the court.

Till date, over 26 FIRs have been lodged against former minister in Akhilesh government for alleged land grabbing. As per the FIRs Azam Khan along with the help of a former policemen and close aide had illegally grabbed the lands of farmers. Sources also reveal that Enforcement Directorate has also sought details of the recent FIRs registered against Rampur MP Azam Khan.