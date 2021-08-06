Another Kolkata Man Poses as Fake IPS Officer, Uses Police Logos, Photos of High-ranking Officers

Amid several cases of fake officers, another case of a fraudulent IPS officer was reported in Kolkata on Friday, following which a man named Ankit Kumar, resident of Howrah was arrested by the police during morning hours.

During interrogation, Kumar told police that he used to send texts to various people saying that there was a case against them in the cyber police station of Kolkata police, but he could settle the matter in exchange for money, police sources said. He also used to demand Rs 2,000- one lakh with a false promise to settle down the case. To manage the deals, he used fake Kolkata Police logos, pictures of a high-ranking IPS officer in order to convince people.

A team of the detective department in Lalbazar began an investigation into the matter and arrested him from Bali. He was arrested following a complaint lodged against him in the cyber cell of Kolkata police.

Investigation revealed that Kumar had changed 29 mobile handsets and used IP masks so that he was not caught cheating. Police are trying to ascertain for how long Kumar has been cheating with the fake identity.

A few days ago, Kolkata police arrested a man named Rajarshi Bhattacharya from Baranagar in North Kolkata, who was carrying the fake IPS identity for eight years.

In another case, a man was arrested in Kolkata for posing as an IPS officer with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanding Rs 2 lakh from a person. Based on a complaint lodged at Park Street police station, the anti-rowdy section of the Kolkata Police’s Detective Department arrested the fake IPS officer and two of his associates, including a security guard, from the city’s Belghoria area.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here