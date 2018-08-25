GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Another Man Loses Eyesight after Consuming Spurious Liquor in Muazaffarnagar

Station House Officer OP Chaudhary said Sukhpal lost his eyesight on Friday, after he consumed liquor brought from Kamalpur village.

PTI

Updated:August 25, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar: One person has lost his eyesight after consuming spurious liquor at Bidoli village under Jhinjhana police station here, a day after another man was hospitalised with similar complaint, police said on Saturday.

The day before, a person called Moher Singh was hospitalised after he complained of losing his eyesight after consuming spurious liquor.

Police said they have arrested a woman, Amarjit Kaur, the wife of Joga Singh who allegedly supplied the spurious liquor. Singh had also consumed the alleged spurious liquor and died, they said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) K P Singh said a medical camp was set up in the village after five people died and seven others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor recently.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
