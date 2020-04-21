Take the pledge to vote

Another MP Police Officer Dies of Covid-19; DG and Staff Quarantined after His Driver & Son Test Positive

Yashwant Pal became the second police inspector in Madhya Pradesh in three days to die of complications arising out of the coronavirus infection.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 21, 2020, 7:36 PM IST
Another MP Police Officer Dies of Covid-19; DG and Staff Quarantined after His Driver & Son Test Positive
A munipality worker sprays disinfectant in the premises of a residential area to contain the spread of coronavirus during lockdown in Bhopal. (PTI)

Bhopal: Yashwant Pal became the second police inspector in Madhya Pradesh in three days to die of complications arising out of the coronavirus infection.

Pal, a Town Inspector of Neelganga police station in Ujjain, was undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital here for 10 days, said the police.

Pal's colleague from Indore, Devendra Kumar Chandravanshi, died on Saturday night due to complications from COVID-19.

Ujjain Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said the inspector was also treated for four days at a hospital in Ujjain after he contracted the disease. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Indore's hospital.

He is survived by wife and two daughters. His wife is a tehsildar (revenue officer) in neighbouring Dhar district.

Dr Vinod Bhandari of Aurobindo Hospital said the inspector had a severe breathing problem and was put on a ventilator for 48 hours before he died. He also suffered from high blood pressure.

The police suspect the inspector contracted the infection while manning Ambar Colony, a containment area in Ujjain.

According to officials, the inspector was cured of coronavirus and doctors suspected he died due to "pulmonary embolism" caused by blood clots. Pulmonary embolism could have resulted from coronavirus infection, they said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of the state's Economic Offence Wing and his entire staff has been quarantined at home after his driver and his son tested positive on Tuesday in Bhopal. The driver's son is also a policeman.

Afterwards, the entire office was sealed and samples were collected from all the staffers who are also quarantined at home.

As many as 28 fresh cases of infection were reported in Bhopal on Tuesday, including a jawan from the 25th police battalion.

(With inputs from IANS)

