INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Another Mumbai Policeman Dies of Covid-19; State Toll 29

Mumbai Police personnel conduct a flag march at Pyodhuni area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI photo)

Mumbai Police personnel conduct a flag march at Pyodhuni area during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the coronavirus outbreak. (PTI photo)

The ASI breathed his last at Sion hospital here where he was admitted on Thursday.

  • PTI Mumbai
  • Last Updated: June 2, 2020, 4:03 PM IST
Share this:

An Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) of Police died due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of the police personnel having succumbed to the viral infection in Mumbai to 19 and in Maharashtra to 29, an official said.

The ASI breathed his last at Sion hospital here where he was admitted on Thursday.

"The ASI, who was attached to general department of Santacruz police station, died due to coronvirus infection on Tuesday," Santacruz police station senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar told PTI.

Meanwhile, the official said the deceased was a resident of Dharavi-Koliwada, one of the containment zones in Mumbai, and is survived by his wife and two children.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading