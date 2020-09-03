Another Odisha Minister Tests Positive for Covid-19, In Home Isolation

Odisha Handloom and Textile Minister Padmini Dian has tested positive for Covid-19. The Minister on Thursday confirmed that she has tested positive for the virus and was undergoing home isolation.

She also requested all who have recently come in contact with her to get themselves tested for Covid-19. Dian is the third Minister in the state to have contracted the disease.

Earlier, Labour Minister Susant Singh and Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo were infected with the virus. Notably, more than a dozen lawmakers in the state have tested Covid-19 positive.

The positive tally has increased to 1,13,411 in the state as 3,631 more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, informed the health department on Thursday. The Covid-19 death toll rose to 522 as eight more people from the state have succumbed to the deadly virus.